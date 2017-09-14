The Website
﻿
14 September 2017

India, Japan Agree To Strengthen Cooperation Against Pakistan-Based Terror Groups

The two leaders also condemned in the "strongest terms" the growing menace of terrorism and violent extremism.
Outlook Web Bureau
FILE PHOTO/PTI
2017-09-14T16:04:26+0530

Strongly pitching for a "zero- tolerance" approach towards terrorism, India and Japan on Thursday agreed to strengthen cooperation against terror groups like Al-Qaida and Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe asked Islamabad to bring to book the perpetrators of terror strikes, including those involved in the Mumbai (2008) and Pathankot (2016) attacks, according to a joint statement issued after their annual summit.

The two leaders also condemned in the "strongest terms" the growing menace of terrorism and violent extremism, it said.

"They shared the view that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a global scourge that must be forcefully combated through concerted global action in the spirit of 'zero tolerance'," the document said.

The two prime ministers called upon all countries to work towards rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and financing channels and halting cross-border movement of terrorists, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

"They looked forward to the convening of the fifth Japan-India Consultation on Terrorism and to strengthening cooperation against terrorist threats from groups, including Al-Qaida, ISIS, JeM, LeT and their affiliates," the statement added.

Modi and Abe called upon all UN member countries to implement UNSC resolution 1267 and other relevant resolutions dealing with the designation of terrorist entities, the statement said.

