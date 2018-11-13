Rohit Sharma, who led India to a 3-0 T20I series clean sweep against the West Indies, has cautioned that the upcoming tour of Australia will be a "different ball-game".

Standing-in for rested captain Virat Kohli, Rohit once again showed his leadership skills, helping India to yet another series win.

"It is always challenging when it comes to going out there and performing. Every time you go there, you are tested as a player, as an individual and as a team. Australia will be a different ball game," Rohit said.

After a nervy win in the first T20I in Kolkata, Rohit scored his fourth ton in the format to help Men in Blue thrash the Windies by 71 runs in Lucknow. It was followed by a thrilling last-ball win in the third and final match of the series in Chennai.

"When you win a series like this, you are high on confidence and it is all about taking that confidence there. We have to keep repeating the performances. It is a never-ending story," added Rohit.

Before the T20I leg, India have claimed the two-match Test series 2-0 and the five-match ODIs 3-1. And within ten days, India will play their first match Down Under on November 21, in the first of three T20Is at Brisbane.

He said the team had ticked quite a few boxes during the just-concluded series and fielding was one of them.

"We ticked a lot of boxes. Particularly, I am happy how we fielded. I think we fielded really well in the tournament. In batting and bowling, there will be mistakes and there will be some good performances," Rohit said.

Rohit has also been picked in India's Test squad to face Australia, but he said he wasn't thinking that far.

"I think there is still time before that. We have the T20Is and practice games before the first Test match. I am not thinking about the Test match. I am someone who doesn't think too far ahead. All I am thinking of is going back, taking a few days off, and take the flight to Australia and prepare for the T20 series," Rohit said.

"We will have enough time to think about Test matches after that. If I try and stay in present, it works for me. Test matches are something I was looking forward to for a long time and it will be nice to go out there and play a Test match for India."

Rohit, who led India to victory in the Asia Cup recently before the T20 series triumph over the West Indies, said the secret of his captaincy success was to keep things simple.

"Every game is a new game. Every time I go out there in the middle, I keep things simple. This game is simple and you need to keep it simple," he said.

India will be in Australia for close to three months for a complete series comprising three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs.