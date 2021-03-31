India Extends Covishield Vaccine’s Shelf Life From 6 To 9 Months

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has extended the shelf life of Covishield, from six to nine months from its manufacturing date.

The Covishield vaccine has been manufactured by Oxford University in collaboration with multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

In a letter to the Serum Institute of India, Drugs Controller General of India V G Somani said the SII is permitted to apply the shelf life of nine months to unlabelled vials available on hand.

Shelf life is the length of time for which an item remains fit for use.

The DCGI said it has no objection in respect of 'Extension of Shelf Life of Covishield Vaccine' in multi-dose glass vial (10 dose-5ml) from six months to nine months.

"You are permitted to apply the shelf life of nine months to unlabelled vials available on hand, subject to the condition that the details of such stock, batch-wise, shall be submitted to this office and Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli," Somani said in the letter.

