Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

India Exploring Possibility Of Inviting Leaders Of Central Asian Countries To Grace R-Day Celebrations

As a grouping, India had invited leaders of 10-nation influential regional bloc ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) for the Republic Day celebrations in 2018 and all of them attended it.

India Exploring Possibility Of Inviting Leaders Of Central Asian Countries To Grace R-Day Celebrations
Pictured above is the Republic Day Parade. | Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Trending

India Exploring Possibility Of Inviting Leaders Of Central Asian Countries To Grace R-Day Celebrations
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T11:29:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 11:29 am

India is exploring the possibility of inviting the top leaders of the central Asian countries to grace the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, a move that comes in the backdrop of New Delhi's rapidly expanding ties with the region.

People familiar with the developments said on Sunday that the option of inviting the leaders of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan as chief guests is being pursued. At the same time, they said there is no finality on the guest list yet while not ruling out other options as well.

As a grouping, India had invited leaders of 10-nation influential regional bloc ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) for the Republic Day celebrations in 2018 and all of them attended it. In the last few years, India has been focusing on enhancing overall cooperation with the energy-rich Central Asian countries, considering them to be part of its extended neighbourhood.

Related Stories

PM Modi Twitter Attack: Hackers Post Bitcoin Giveaway But This Is Not The First Time

The upswing in India's engagement with the region followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's whirlwind tour of the five countries in July 2015 that resulted in the expansion of two-way ties in a range of areas. The recent developments in Afghanistan also reinforced the importance of the Central Asian countries with three of them - Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - sharing borders with the war-torn nation.

The national security advisors of all the five Central Asian countries attended an India-hosted regional dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10. The NSAs of Russia and Iran also participated in it. India did not have a Republic Day chief guest this year. It had invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the Republic Day chief guest and he accepted had the invitation. However, three weeks ahead of the event, Johnson cancelled the visit to New Delhi following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the UK.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations in 2020 and he was the third President from Brazil to have graced the occasion. In 2019, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the chief guest at the R-Day parade while in 2018, leaders of ASEAN countries attended the celebrations.

In 2017, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest at the celebrations, while the then French president Francois Hollande graced the occasion in 2016. In 2015, the then US president Barack Obama was the chief guest. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Boris Johnson Jair Bolsonaro Cyril Ramaphosa Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Francois Hollande Barack Obama India Republic Day ASEAN ASEAN summit COVID 19 Republic Day Parade Rehearsal
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

The Eternal City

The Eternal City

Twister 2021

Twister 2021

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Imran Khan Warns Of Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Warns Of Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Despite being richest in resources, especially in minerals, Balochistan still remains one of Pakistan’s least developed provinces where the local people are still needed to protest demanding basic requirements like clean water, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics.

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

Naseer Ganai / On Sunday, Omar Abdullah addressed a huge gathering whereas the PDP was not allowed to hold a youth convention. J&K government cited Covid-19 restrictions for the latter.

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Koushik Paul / The form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rutuwaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy has come at the right time.

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

Rakhi Bose / PM Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi for a 2-day visit and inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor connecting the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the ghats in Varanasi.

Advertisement