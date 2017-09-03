India Deplores North Korea's Nuclear Test

India on Sunday deplored the nuclear test conducted by North Korea and called Pyongyang to refrain from such actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the region and beyond.
In a statement, India expressed concern over the nuclear test and said that the "Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has once again acted in violation of its international commitments."
The statement further read that the move goes against the objective of the de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, which has been endorsed by the country itself.
"India also remains concerned about the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies which has adversely impacted India's national security."
Earlier in the day, North Korea announced that it has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.
The news reader of the North Korean Central Television said North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un ordered the test and termed it a "perfect success". A quake was felt in northern China, with emergency sirens blaring in Yanji, near the North Korean border, according to local media.
Earlier, China had also strongly condemned North Korea for conducting nuclear test and slammed Pyongyang for ignoring international condemnation of its atomic weapons programme.
Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday, expressing firm opposition to and strong condemnation at the nuclear test by the DPRK, The Global Times reported.
"North Korea has ignored the international community's widespread opposition, again carrying out a nuclear test. China's government expresses resolute opposition and strong condemnation toward this", the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement. (ANI)
