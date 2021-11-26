Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

India Demands Expedition Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Case Trial From Pakistan

In a note verbale handed over to the Pakistani diplomat, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have asked Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not allow territories under its control for terrorism against India.

India Demands Expedition Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Case Trial From Pakistan
India Demands Expedition Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Case Trial From Pakistan | Outlook

Trending

India Demands Expedition Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Case Trial From Pakistan
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T14:18:27+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 2:18 pm

On the day of the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, India summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistani High Commission and pressed for an expeditious trial in the case, demanding redressal for the families of 166 victims from 15 countries who are still awaiting closure.

"A note verbale reiterating India's call for an expeditious trial in the Mumbai terror attacks case, and calling on the Government of Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not allow territories under its control for terrorism against India was handed over to him. It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 13 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice," MEA said in a statement.

The MEA further asserted, that the terror attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistani territory. "We once again call on the government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice."

Related Stories

One Year Of Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

"This is not just a matter of Pakistan's accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation," the MEA said. It further reiterated that India will continue to make every effort to seek justice for the families of the "victims and the martyrs" of the attack.

"On the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, the government and people of India somberly remember the victims of this dastardly attack and the valiant security personnel who laid down their lives to protect ours," the MEA said.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai. India and 14 other countries lost their nationals in the attack.

"Indian Missions in these countries are organising memorial events remembering the victims, both national and foreign, reminding the world of the continuing global threat of terrorism. Senior government representatives from the host governments, family members of victims and survivors will be participating in these solemn events."  MEA  said

 (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Pakistan 26/11 Terror Attacks In Mumbai Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345 all out, New Zealand are in the driver's seat following brilliant half-centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham at stumps on Day 2.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement