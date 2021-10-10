Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
India Crosses 95 Cr Mark In Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administration

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

Representational Images | PTI

2021-10-10T21:28:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 9:28 pm

Union Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed that India has surpassed the 95 crores mark in  cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administration.

According to the data from the Co-WIN portal, more than 44 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 10.

(With PTI Inputs)

