03 September 2017 Last Updated at 7:13 pm National

India Condemns North Korea's Most Powerful Nuclear Test, Says It's A Matter Of Deep Concern

External Affairs Ministry in a statement said it was a matter of deep concern that North Korea has again acted in violation of its international commitments.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2017-09-03T19:14:37+0530

India today strongly condemned North Korea's nuclear test and asked the reclusive nation to refrain from actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the Korean peninsula.

North Korea carried out its most powerful nuclear test to date today, claiming to have developed an advanced hydrogen bomb that could sit atop an intercontinental ballistic missile.

External Affairs Ministry in a statement said it was a matter of deep concern that North Korea has again acted in violation of its international commitments.

It said the action by North Korea was against the objective of the de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

"We call upon North Korea to refrain from such actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the region and beyond," the statement said.

"India also remains concerned about the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies which has adversely impacted India’s national security," it added. (PTI) 

