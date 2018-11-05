﻿
In yet another productive year, Kohli has become the fastest man to score 10000 runs in Test cricket during India's two-match series against the West Indies. During the series, he also became the fastest to notch up 60 international hundreds, in terms of innings.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 November 2018
Courtesy: Twitter (@AnushkaSharma)
outlookindia.com
2018-11-05T14:12:28+0530
Cricket's milestone man and India captain Virat Kohli turned 30 on Monday (November 30). Already hailed as one of the greatest batsmen ever, the right-handed batsman rightfully commands a huge fan following.

As expected, birthday wishes to the skipper flooded social media sites. And hashtag #HappyBirthdayVirat was one of the top trending topics in India. Twitter India, in fact, picked it as one of the moments in their timeline. It reads, "The birthday love is pouring in for @imVkohli as he turns another year older."

But probably the best wish was from the skipper's wife Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood A-lister wrote in a Twitter post: "Thank God for his birth".

According to reports, Kohli and Anushka landed at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun on Saturday night. The couple will be staying in Hardiwar till November 7.

In yet another productive year, Kohli has become the fastest man to score 10000 runs in Test cricket during India's two-match series against the West Indies. During the series, he also became the fastest to notch up 60 international hundreds, in terms of innings.

He already has 62 centuries (24 in Test and 38 in ODIs). He is expected to break most of the batting records.

He is currently taking a break from national duties with his deputy Rohit Sharma stepping up to lead the team. On Sunday, India beat the Windies by five wickets at Eden Gardens to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Kohli will return to lead India in the tour Down Under when the India-Australia rivalry resume later this month.

