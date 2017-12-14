The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 December 2017 Last Updated at 12:52 pm National News Analysis

India Can't Be Governed On Basis of Hindi, Hindu And Hindustan: Asaduddin Owaisi

Outlook Web Bureau
India Can't Be Governed On Basis of Hindi, Hindu And Hindustan: Asaduddin Owaisi
File Photo
India Can't Be Governed On Basis of Hindi, Hindu And Hindustan: Asaduddin Owaisi
outlookindia.com
2017-12-14T12:52:48+0530

President of All India Majlis-e- Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that India cannot be governed on the basis of "Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan".

Owaisi, while citing a news report which claimed that a scuffle broke out between members of the BJP and BSP in Aligarh Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after a BSP corporator took oath in Urdu, tweeted that he himself has taken oath in Urdu three times earlier as an MP and will do so again in 2019.

Advertisement opens in new window

"As an MP I have taken oath in Urdu three times, so is that unconstitutional and will again take in Urdu in 2019 InshAllah. India cannot be governed on the basis of Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan," the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad said in a tweet.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Asaduddin Owaisi Hyderabad Hindu-Hindus-Hinduism National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : J-K School Sacks Teacher Couple On Wedding Day, Says ‘Romance Could Adversely Affect Students’
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters