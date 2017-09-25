India-Bound Volvo XC40 Unveiled

Volvo has taken the wraps off its first-ever entry-level premium SUV, the XC40, today in Milan, Italy. The XC40 is Volvo’s shot at one of the fastest growing segments in India and across the globe that comprises of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and the Audi Q3.

Its concept, the 40.1, was revealed last year along with the 40.2 (a preview of the upcoming S40 sedan). Earlier this year, Volvo confirmed that the XC40 will be introduced in the Indian market in 2018.

In Picture: Volvo 40.1 concept

The XC40 is the first model from Volvo to be based on the new CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform co-developed with Chinese owners, Geely. Initially, the XC40 will be available with a diesel and a petrol engine option. The Swedish company says that a hybrid and a pure electric version will follow later.

This also confirms that Volvo’s first-ever all-electric model, which will be exported globally from China, will be the XC40’s EV avatar! Further, the XC40 will also be the first model from Volvo to feature the manufacturer’s new 3-cylinder engine.

Though the design of the XC40 reminds you of its elder siblings, the new XC60 and XC90, look closely, and its individuality will be evident! Unlike the XC60 and the XC90, the XC40 features a clamshell bonnet along with a nose down appearance which makes it look a lot meaner. As is the trend these days, the XC40 comes with a contrasting roof too.

Volvo’s trademark Thor’s Hammer LED daytime running lights are present as well.

The XC40 looks wider from the rear and a thick haunch on the rear fender houses Volvo’s classic vertical lamps, a design trait that can be seen in the XC60 and the XC90 as well.

The XC40’s cabin is also identical to its elder XC siblings and you get a standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with a 9-inch touchscreen unit.

Interestingly, the lower front door speakers have now been mounted on the dashboard liberating enough space in the door pockets to hold a laptop!

Its carpet extends to the storage areas in the doors as well and helps keep a check on rattling noises.

The production of the XC40 will start in November 2017 at Volvo’s plant in Ghent, Belgium. Though Volvo will soon begin local assembly of the XC90 in India, the XC40 is likely to be imported in the country just like other Volvo models sold here.

Source: cardekho.com

