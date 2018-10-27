India-Bound Hyundai Nexo Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Tests

Hyundai’s first ever hydrogen-powered flagship Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), the Nexo, has received a 5 star rating in the recently concluded Euro NCAP tests.

The Nexo, which was showcased at the India Korea Business Summit in February this year, has bagged an overall rating of 94 per cent for adult occupant safety in the NCAP tests, making it the first ever alternate fuel vehicle to do so.

Car safety watchdog, Euro NCAP, has extensively tested the Nexo for adult protection, child safety and pedestrian protection as well. Apart from having scored a fantastic rating for adult safety, the Nexo has secured a good rating of 87 per cent for child safety, and 80 per cent rating for the safety tech on board as well.

The five seater FCEV features the latest Hyundai SmartSense active safety and driving assistance technologies, including a Blind-spot View Monitor, Lane Following Assist, Highway Driving Assist and Remote Smart Parking Assist. Additionally, the hybrid Hyundai has received a satisfactory rating of 67 percent for pedestrian safety.

Commenting on the Nexo’s NCAP test results, Michiel Van Ratingen, secretary general of Euro NCAP, said, “This is a satisfying set of solid test results and we are pleased that cars continue to perform well in the AEB tests, including for pedestrians and cyclists. It is very welcome to see manufacturers rising to Euro NCAP’s challenge of effective vulnerable road user protection.”

Based on an all-new platform, the Hyundai Nexo promises more space and better performance thanks to the better integration of the fuel-cell system and a lightweight structure. Hyundai claims that the Nexo can travel up to 609km on a single tank of hydrogen. Powered by an electric motor developing 163PS/395Nm, the Nexo can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 9.5-seconds. The crossover is based on a dedicated platform that promises lighter weight, improved power-to-weight ratio, faster acceleration, more cabin space and improved fuel cell system layout when compared to the Tucson FCEV sold in the US market.

The Nexo is the first among an 18-car eco-friendly lineup which Hyundai will launch across the world by 2025. The Korean carmaker has confirmed that the Nexo will come to India but hasn’t shared any specific timelines for the launch as yet.

With CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency) norms set to be introduced in India from the year 2022, hybrids are likely to make a big comeback. Under this rule, carmakers will have to maintain a minimum standard of average fuel efficiency for cars across their portfolio. Hence, we expect carmakers to launch more hybrids and EVs going forward to achieve the required target. And Hyundai would likely bring the Nexo to India soon enough to meet these norms and promote sustainable mobility in the country. What needs to be seen now is how the government incentivises and facilitates the development of charging infrastructure and the availability of alternate fuel in the country to do its bit to achieve the ambitious new targets.

