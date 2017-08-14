India-Bound All-New MG 6 Spied Completely Undisguised

Introduced in 2010, the outgoing MG6 was the first MG to be launched in 16 years (in sedan and fastback avatars). It was the revival car for MG, the famed British automaker, under the ownership of the Chinese auto major, SAIC (Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation). MG is likely to begin its Indian operations by 2019.

In Picture: First-gen MG6

The MG6 didn’t spark much fire in its home market (the UK) and was discontinued last year, but it is still on sale in select markets, including Australia. Though the MG6 didn't perform as expected, the MG3 hatchback and the MG GS SUV are keeping the resurrected British brand afloat globally.

The second-generation of the MG6 has been spied completely undisguised in China and is expected to debut at the 2017 Chengdu Motor Show later this month. The leaked images indicate that its design is in line with MG’s latest product, the ZS/XS compact SUV. At the front, it has MG’s current grille design with its octagonal logo at the centre and is flanked by wrap-around headlamps. The interior is also in line with that of the ZS/XS. If you notice, the spied model is a fastback, as the hood opens with the rear windscreen like the outgoing version.

The information about the upcoming MG6 is scarce at the moment, but it is likely to borrow the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor from the MG GS SUV. In the latter, this 1.5-litre engine puts out over 160PS and 250Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The Australian-spec outgoing MG6 is powered by a 1.8-litre turbo motor (160PS/215Nm) mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch.

