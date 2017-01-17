The Website
27 July 2017

India-Bound 2018 Mustang GT Is The Quickest GT Ever!

With its new ‘Drag Strip’ mode and uprated 5.0-litre V8, the 2018 Mustang GT becomes the most powerful and quickest accelerating GT ever!
The sixth-gen 2018 Mustang facelift has a clever trick up its sleeves and Ford calls it the ‘Drag Strip’ mode! In this new mode, the updated Mustang does 0-60mph (roughly 97kmph) in under 4 seconds, making it the quickest accelerating GT in the nameplate’s history! The facelift was revealed earlier this year in January.

Ford has come up with related drive mode in several of its famed performance-oriented offerings of late. It all started with the third-gen 2016 Ford Focus RS, which had a ‘Drift’ mode. The 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, which is the go-fast version of the mid-cycle updated thirteenth-generation F-150, features a ‘Baja’ mode! Now, one of America's most famous pony cars boasts a ‘Drag Strip’ mode. The names of these modes are self-explanatory in terms of what they do. 

2018 Ford Mustang

The 2018 Mustang GT equipped with the updated Performance Pack and custom-designed Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres achieves such insane acceleration figure in its new Drag Strip mode, which is one of the five driver-selectable modes available in the 2018 model. Further aiding the Mustang’s cause is the uprated 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 mated to a brand new 10-speed automatic.

The engine now features dual fuel-injection tech – high-pressure direct injection and low-pressure port fuel injection. The power now maxes out at 466PS up by 26PS, while the torque is rated at 569Nm (27Nm boost). 

2018 Ford Mustang

The updated Mustang will go on sale later this year in the US, while its India debut is expected at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo in February with sales likely to commence soon after. The current India-spec Mustang gets the performance pack as standard, expect the same for the upcoming model as well.

2018 Ford Mustang

Source: cardekho.com

