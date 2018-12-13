India-bound 2018 Jeep Wrangler Scores 1 Star In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

In adult safety, the Wrangler scored 19.3/34.

In the recent rounds of Euro NCAP, the India-bound Jeep Wrangler has scored a dismal 1-star rating. It is quite surprising since its sibling, the more affordable Compass, scored a commendable 5 stars in the same tests held in September 2017.

Here is a detailed breakdown of Wrangler’s test results:

Adult Safety: (19.2/34)

According to the report, in the frontal offset test, the connection between the A-pillar and the trans-facia beam was damaged in a way that indicated the structure would be unable to withstand higher loads. Similarly, deformation of the footwell showed that the structure had reached the limit of its integrity. Dummy readings, together with the penalty applied for the unstable bodyshell, resulted in a weak rating for driver’s chest protection.

In the full-width rigid barrier test, dummy readings of chest compression showed marginal protection for the driver’s chest. For the rear passenger, dummy readings revealed weak protection of the neck and, combined with high shoulder-belt loads, poor protection for occupants’ chests.

In the side barrier test, the Wrangler scored maximum points, with good protection at all critical body areas. Tests on the front seats and head restraints indicated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision. A geometric assessment of the rear seats also indicated good whiplash protection.

Children: (34.4/62)

In the frontal offset test, protection of all critical body areas was good or adequate. However, dummy readings of tensile forces indicated weak protection for the neck of a 10-year old child.

In the side barrier test, the head of the 10-year old child dummy collided with the car’s interior and protection was rated as marginal. Protection for all other critical body areas was rated as good.

Pedestrian: 23.9/36

Protection for pedestrians in case of contact with the bonnet was predominantly poor or adequate. And while protection for the legs of a pedestrian was rated as good, it was mixed for the pelvis in case of contact with the bumper.

Safety system: 4.2/13

The Wrangler is equipped with a seatbelt reminder system for the front and rear seats along with speed assistance system. However, it misses out on autonomous braking and lane assist.

From the above details, it is clear that the reason behind the Wrangler’s poor performance is poor equipment list and its poor structure.

Talking about the poor performance of Fiat cars in the test, Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General Euro NCAP said, “It is truly disappointing to see a brand-new car being put on sale in 2018 with no autonomous braking system and no lane assistance. It is high time we saw a product from the FIAT-Chrysler group offering safety to rival its competitors.”

Other cars including the 2018 Audi Q3, BMW X5, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jaguar I-PACE, Peugeot 508, Volvo V60 and the S60 were also tested and all of them scored five stars. Out of the above-mentioned cars, only the 2018 Q3, 2018 BMW X5, Hyundai Santa Fe and the Volvo S60 are likely to launch in India and they are expected to go on sale here by 2019.

Source: cardekho.com