20 August 2017 Last Updated at 8:56 pm Sports

India Beat Sri Lanka By 9 Wickets In 1st ODI

Opting to field, India bundled out Sri Lanka for 216, chasing down the target of 217 with as many as 127 balls to spare.
Outlook Web Bureau
India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the opening One-day International of the five-match series in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Opting to field, India bundled out Sri Lanka for 216, chasing down the target of 217 with as many as 127 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 216 all out in 43.2 overs (Niroshan Dickwella 64, Kusal Mendis 36, Angelo Mathews 36 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/34, Axar Patel 3/34)

India: 220 for one in 28.5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 132 not out, Virat Kohli 82 not out).

