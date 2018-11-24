India Art Festival: An Affordable Art Festival That Gives A Platform To Up-Coming Artists

The fourth edition of the India Art Festival promises to refresh minds with a plethora of creations and invigorating interactions. India Art Festival (IAF), a modern and contemporary art fair, in its fourth city edition is presenting 35 Art Galleries with 550 artists displaying over 3500 artworks 124 booths. The continual support from the art lovers, patrons and art world at large has made such an exceptional growth possible within four years after launching the India Art Festival edition in Delhi, in which art galleries along with independent artists, art collectors and connoisseurs come together under one roof.

Art aficionados can look forward to reveling in the offerings of the fourth edition of the India Art Festival (IAF) – India’s contemporary art fair. Scheduled to showcase its colourful spectrum this month, the much-awaited annual event will unfold at the Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi. The increasing success and recognition of the IAF is evident in the increasing presence of artists from distant states across the country.

While similar art festivals all over India and Delhi have become a firefly phenomenon, IAF has been an example of steady growth and has achieved 20 per cent growth year-on-year since its inception. The modest start with 80 booths in the first edition in Delhi has now expanded to 126 booths in its fourth edition, displaying 4500 artworks by 500 artists. As the contemporary art scene becomes bigger, IAF is sure to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

IAF is known for its democratic presentation of art, also offers emerging, independent artists the opportunity to exhibit along with major and mid-level art galleries presenting established and master artists with thousands of innovative art works.

These galleries look for opportunities to reach out to larger buyer’s base in the metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Rajendra, art festival director says, “The art scene in Delhi has become event driven and bigger art events are drawing more crowds than solo or group exhibitions in the individual galleries. Economic art fairs in terms of participation cost are easy for exhibitors to exhibit and recover basic participation cost hence they participate every year. Almost 90 percent of art galleries and 60 percent of artists are repeat participation in India Art Festival; this growth is phenomenal in such trying times.”