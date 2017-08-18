LIVE : Outlook Speakout Awards Click Here!
LIVE : Outlook Speakout Awards
The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
18 August 2017 Last Updated at 1:41 pm National News Analysis

Independent Candidate In West Bengal Commits Suicide After Losing Poll

Outlook Web Bureau
Independent Candidate In West Bengal Commits Suicide After Losing Poll
Representative Image
Independent Candidate In West Bengal Commits Suicide After Losing Poll
outlookindia.com
2017-08-18T13:45:33+0530

An Independent candidate who lost the municipal elections from Cooper's Camp Notified Area in Nadia district of West Bengal has ended her life at her residence yesterday, her husband said.

Nadia superintendent of police Shees Ram Jhajaria, when contacted, said, "Though we received no complaint, the reason of her death would come to light only after receiving the autopsy report."

38-year-old Supriya Dey, an ex TMC Councillor, who had contested as an Independent candiadte from Ward number 1 of the notified authority in Nadia district, allegedly committed suicide by consuming some tablets at her home, her husband said.

Advertisement opens in new window

She was rushed to Kalyani JNM Hospital where she died, he said. The body was sent for autopsy.

Her husband said, he will not lodge any police complaint.

On hearing the news, local leaders and workers of TMC visited the hospital.

The results of the civic poll were announced yesterday.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau West Bengal Politics Elections National News Analysis
Next Story : Hindu Body Asks Administration To Use Aadhaar To Stop Muslims From Entering Garbas
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters