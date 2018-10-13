IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2: Umesh Yadav Takes Career-Best 6 Wickets; Windies All Out For 311

An inspired Umesh Yadav ran through the West Indies tail to dismiss the visitors for 311 on Day 2 of second and third Test at Hyderabad.

Then, India started their reply on a rousing note with Prithvi Shaw hitting Shannon Gabriel for 13 runs in the first over.

But out of form Lokesh Rahul (4) got out in the 9th over, bowled by Jason Holder. In 10 overs, India have posted 64 runs for the loss of one wicket with Shaw on 44 and Cheteshwar Pujara 1.

Resuming on their overnight score of 295/7, Windies could add only 16 more runs to the total even though their Day 1 hero Roston Chase completed his fourth Test hundred.

But other Windies batsmen failed against Umesh Yadav as the innings folded in 101.4 overs. He first clean bowled Devendra Bishoo (2) in the first over of the day, then removed Chase (106), another clean bowl, before dismissing last man Gabriel (0), caught behind.

His figures of 6/88 are also the best at the venue, going past Zaheer Khan's 4/69 against New Zealand in 2010.