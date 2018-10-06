﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IND Vs WI, 1st Test: India Dismiss West Indies For 181, Enforce Follow-On

IND Vs WI, 1st Test: India Dismiss West Indies For 181, Enforce Follow-On

This is India's third biggest first innings lead, after 492 against Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2007 and 478 against the Windies at Kolkata in 2011.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 October 2018
IND Vs WI, 1st Test: India Dismiss West Indies For 181, Enforce Follow-On
PTI Photo
IND Vs WI, 1st Test: India Dismiss West Indies For 181, Enforce Follow-On
outlookindia.com
2018-10-06T11:23:15+0530
Related Stories

India bowled out the West Indies for 181 on Day 3 at Rajkot on Saturday. With a huge lead of 468 runs, captain Virat Kohli opted to enforce the follow-on.

Resuming on their overnight score of 94/6, Windies added another 87 runs in the morning with Roston Chase (53) and Keemo Paul (47) briefly holding the fort. 

They added 73 runs for the seventh wicket, but Indian bowlers wrapped up the innings in quick time.

Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets for 37, while Mohammed Shami got two for 22. Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav contributed with one wicket each.

This is India's third biggest first innings lead, after 492 against Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2007 and 478 against the Windies at Kolkata in 2011.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 649 for 9 in 149.5 overs (Virat Kohli 139, Prithvi Shaw 134, Ravindra Jadeja 100; Devendra Bishoo 4/217).

West Indies 1st Innings: 181 all out in 48 overs (Roston Chase 53, Keemo Paul 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/37, Mohammed Shami 2/22).

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ravichandran Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja Rajkot Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl Dissolve Phantom Films After Its Seven-Year Run
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters