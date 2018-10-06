IND Vs WI, 1st Test: India Dismiss West Indies For 181, Enforce Follow-On

India bowled out the West Indies for 181 on Day 3 at Rajkot on Saturday. With a huge lead of 468 runs, captain Virat Kohli opted to enforce the follow-on.

Resuming on their overnight score of 94/6, Windies added another 87 runs in the morning with Roston Chase (53) and Keemo Paul (47) briefly holding the fort.

They added 73 runs for the seventh wicket, but Indian bowlers wrapped up the innings in quick time.

Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets for 37, while Mohammed Shami got two for 22. Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav contributed with one wicket each.

This is India's third biggest first innings lead, after 492 against Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2007 and 478 against the Windies at Kolkata in 2011.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 649 for 9 in 149.5 overs (Virat Kohli 139, Prithvi Shaw 134, Ravindra Jadeja 100; Devendra Bishoo 4/217).

West Indies 1st Innings: 181 all out in 48 overs (Roston Chase 53, Keemo Paul 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/37, Mohammed Shami 2/22).