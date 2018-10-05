Income Tax Raids On TDP Leader Beeda Masthan Rao's Firms In Andhra Pradesh

Income Tax Department officials conducted raids on the firms of senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP). leader and industrialist Beeda Masthan Rao in Nellore district and other places on Thursday.

Mastan Rao is running aqua and other firms in the district and also in various parts of the country and IT officials conducted raids on the firms simultaneously since morning.

The schools and colleges owned by the minister were also raided by IT- officials, NTDV report added.

Beeda served as an MLA of Kavali Assembly segment for two successive terms in 2004 and 2009, before he lost to the YSRCP candidate in 2014. His brother, Beeda Ravichandra, is presently heading the Nellore district unit of the TDP.