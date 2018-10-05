﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Income Tax Raids On TDP Leader Beeda Masthan Rao's Firms In Andhra Pradesh

Income Tax Raids On TDP Leader Beeda Masthan Rao's Firms In Andhra Pradesh

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2018
Income Tax Raids On TDP Leader Beeda Masthan Rao's Firms In Andhra Pradesh
Income Tax Raids On TDP Leader Beeda Masthan Rao's Firms In Andhra Pradesh
outlookindia.com
2018-10-05T10:50:13+0530

Income Tax Department officials conducted raids on the firms of senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP).  leader and industrialist Beeda Masthan Rao in Nellore district and other places on Thursday.

Mastan Rao is running aqua and other firms in the district and also in various parts of the country and IT officials conducted raids on the firms simultaneously since morning.

The schools and colleges owned by the minister were also raided by IT- officials, NTDV report added.

Beeda served as an MLA of Kavali Assembly segment for two successive terms in 2004 and 2009, before he lost to the YSRCP candidate in 2014. His brother, Beeda Ravichandra, is presently heading the Nellore district unit of the TDP.  

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Income Tax Raid Raids National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : White House Calls On Google To Drop China Search Project
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters