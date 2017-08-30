The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
30 August 2017 Last Updated at 7:18 pm National

In Turbulent South Kashmir, National Conference Says PDP’s Inaction In Defending Article 35(A) Exposed Its Intentions

The NC said its committed to fight for the safeguarding of the state’s special status and unique political and cultural identity.
Outlook Web Bureau
In Turbulent South Kashmir, National Conference Says PDP’s Inaction In Defending Article 35(A) Exposed Its Intentions
PTI File Photo
In Turbulent South Kashmir, National Conference Says PDP’s Inaction In Defending Article 35(A) Exposed Its Intentions
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

National Conference  on Wednesday organised a day-long orientation programme to spread awareness about Article 35(A) in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The NC said its committed to fight for the safeguarding of the state’s special status and unique political and cultural identity.

The orientation programme that was attended by party leaders and functionaries threw light on the importance of Article 35(A) and possible disastrous repercussions of its repeal.

Advertisement opens in new window

Speaking on the occasion, the NC leaders said the PDP’s inaction and lack of seriousness in defending Article 35(A) in the Supreme Court “spoke volumes about the party’s real intentions and exposed their hidden, nefarious understanding with the BJP to launch an assault on the state’s special status.”

The NC leaders also questioned the PDP’s moral ground to speak about its alleged ‘Agenda of the Alliance’ anymore saying PDP senior leader, MP Muzaffar Hussain Baigh publicly questioned the validity and credibility of the agenda of alliance.

The NC leaders highlighted the fact that the BJP-led central government had chosen not file a counter affidavit to the petition challenging Article 35(A) and had openly advocated a “larger debate” on the issue in clear contradiction to earlier claims that the PDP had succeeded in getting the BJP to agree to maintain a “status-quo” on the state’s special status and those constitutional provisions that give J&K a right to define its state subjects and the rights they are entitled to in exclusivity.

The NC leaders lauded the decision of the party leadership to fight this battle from the forefront and evolve a consensus on the grassroots level in tandem with other like minded organizations in the state.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Omar Abdullah Mehbooba Mufti J&K: Jammu & Kashmir J&K: What Kashmiris Want National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Demonetisation: Most Of Banned Rs 500, Rs 1000 Notes Returned After PM Modi’s Move, Says RBI
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters