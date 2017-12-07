In Rajasthan, Murder Of A Muslim Man Is Recorded On Camera, Killer Rants About 'Love Jihad'

A video of a man hacking and burning alive a Muslim labourer in Rajasthan accusing him of “love jihad” has emerged on social media.



Mohammed Bhatta Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal, was allegedly killed to “stop him from Love Jihad”-- a term publicised by the Hindutva groups to refer to Muslim men marrying Hindu women and converting them to Islam.



In the video that was later uploaded on social media, the perpetrator, with a saffron teeka on his head, is seen threatening with impunity in front of the camera: 'Those who will commit love jihad, will meet with the same fate.'

Internet has been suspended in Rajasmand to prevent the circulation of the video allegedly shared by the killer himself, reported the NDTV.

The video has emerged from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, where the police found the semi-burned and badly disfigured body of Sheikh. Shambhu Nath Raigar, the person in the video, was arrested this morning, SP Rajsamand Manoj Kumar told PTI.

Home minister Gulabchand Kataria condemned the incident and said that the investigation has been handed over to SIT for further investigation.

In a separate video, Raigar is seen justifying his act, saying he did so to save a girl from 'Love Jihad'.



West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to condemn the murder.



We strongly condemn the heinous killing of a labourer from Bengal in Rajasthan. How can people be so inhuman. Sad — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 7, 2017

In November this year, pamphlets titled 'Jihad and Love Jihad.. Hindu women, beware' were distributed at a 'Spiritual Fair' held in Jaipur. The pamphlets that were later withdrawn, termed Muslims as 'terrorists' who trap Hindu women, sell them or even kill them and had lessons on 'how to save your daughters/sisters from Love jihad'.