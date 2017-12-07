The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
07 December 2017 Last Updated at 11:56 am National

In Rajasthan, Murder Of A Muslim Man Is Recorded On Camera, Killer Rants About 'Love Jihad'

Mohammed Bhatta Sheikh was allegedly killed to “stop him from Love Jihad”-- a term publicised by the Hindutva groups to refer to Muslim men marrying Hindu women and converting them to Islam.
Outlook Web Bureau
In Rajasthan, Murder Of A Muslim Man Is Recorded On Camera, Killer Rants About 'Love Jihad'
Screen Grab
In Rajasthan, Murder Of A Muslim Man Is Recorded On Camera, Killer Rants About 'Love Jihad'
outlookindia.com
2017-12-07T15:28:21+0530

A video of a man hacking and burning alive a Muslim labourer in Rajasthan accusing him of “love jihad” has emerged on social media.

Mohammed Bhatta Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal, was allegedly killed to “stop him from Love Jihad”--  a term publicised by the Hindutva groups to refer to Muslim men marrying Hindu women and converting them to Islam. 

In the video that was later uploaded on social media, the perpetrator, with a saffron teeka on his head, is seen threatening with impunity in front of the camera: 'Those who will commit love jihad, will meet with the same fate.'

Advertisement opens in new window

Internet has been suspended in Rajasmand to prevent the circulation of the video allegedly shared by the killer himself, reported the NDTV. 

The video has emerged from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, where the police found the semi-burned and badly disfigured body of Sheikh. Shambhu Nath Raigar, the person in the video, was arrested this morning, SP Rajsamand Manoj Kumar told PTI.

Home minister Gulabchand Kataria condemned the incident and said that the investigation has been handed over to SIT for further investigation.

In a separate video, Raigar is seen justifying his act, saying he did so to save a girl from 'Love Jihad'.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to condemn the murder.

Advertisement opens in new window

In November this year, pamphlets titled 'Jihad and Love Jihad.. Hindu women, beware' were distributed at a 'Spiritual Fair' held in Jaipur.  The pamphlets that were later withdrawn, termed Muslims as 'terrorists' who trap Hindu women, sell them or even kill them and had lessons on 'how to save your daughters/sisters from Love jihad'.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rajasthan Love Jihad Muslims Murder National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Willing To Extend Deadline For Mandatory Linking Of Aadhaar To March 31: Centre Tells Supreme Court
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters