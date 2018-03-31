In Presence of Akhilesh Yadhav, Farmer Claims Banks Recovering Waived Loan Amount From Accounts

Uttar Pradesh farmers on Saturday claimed that banks are recovering the amount written off under the crop loan waiver scheme. The farmers who were presented before the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said, "Money was deducted from our bank accounts after debt waiver scheme by Government of Uttar Pradesh."

Gaurav Chaudhary, the farmer from Meerut district, also said some farmers in his Jamalpur village had benefited from the crop loan waiver scheme announced by the state government.

But he claimed that banks were now recovering the waived amount from the accounts of some of the beneficiaries.

"A farmer who had received about Rs 65,000 in sugarcane dues in his account found that Rs 58,692 have been deducted. The passbook has the entry of the recovery," he told reporters.

Chaudhary said when he contacted the bank manager, he told him that there were at least six farmers in his village from whom the loan amount was "recovered" in this manner.

When contacted, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said no such recovery was being done.

Shahi said the state government had waived farm loans as per the data provided by the banks. He, however, said it's possible that banks may be rectifying any error at their end.

"If there's any case of loan being wrongly recovered from farmers, they can complain and an inquiry will be done," he stressed.

Soon after coming to power last year, the Yogi Adityanath government had decided to waive farm loans. The decision was estimated to benefit more than 2.15 lakh farmers.

PTI