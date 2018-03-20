In Politics No Alliance Is Permanent: BJP's UP Ally Chief

A day after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, Om Prakash Rajbhar threatened to boycott voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh Minister to come and meet him in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI on the same, Rajbhar said "I'll talk to him (Amit Shah) first and lay down our demands. If after that he says, he won't accept those demands, we'll part ways. In politics no alliance is permanent".

Advertisement opens in new window

"If I don't get to speak to BJP president Amit Shah, I will boycott the voting for Rajya Sabha elections," he added.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, whose party, the SBSP, is an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, is a Minister in the state cabinet.

The BJP has the numbers to send its eight candidates to the Rajya Sabha. The SBSP has four MLAs in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, and therefore it holds the key to the fate of the BJP's ninth nominee.

The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled for March 23.

There will be 59 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha in April, including 17 from the BJP and 12 from the Congress party.

ANI