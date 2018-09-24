In Pics: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Eat Out At Cricketer's Restaurant

ndia captain Virat Kohli spent Sunday evening with wife Anushka Sharma and relatives at his restaurant in Delhi.

Kohli, who is taking a break from national commitments, shared photos on Twitter. He wrote, "Great lunch today at @nueva.world, food was outstanding and company couldn't have been better. Great place for food lovers like us. #Favourite #Nueva. PS- Don't miss the chimichuri mushrooms!"

In one of the photos, a television in the background is seen showing a cricket match. And it's pretty sure that they were catching up the India-Pakistan match at Asia Cup, which India won by nine wickets to enter the final.

Often hailed as India's 'power couple', Kohli and Anushka are roles models for many young Indians.

If Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world right now, his wife is one of Bollywood's top actors. They, together, command a huge loyal fan base.

Nueva World is one of Kohli's many business ventures. The restaurant was opened in 2017, in the presence of Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mates.