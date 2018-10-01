In Pics: Cricket Can Be Played Anywhere, Says ICC And There's Proof Too

Celebrating the spirit of cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) allows fans to share their photos and videos which capture the love of the game.

On Sunday, ICC shared one of the photos sent in by a Pakistani fan from Chamnaka Village, in Abbottabad, with a captain which reads "cricket really can be played anywhere if you're creative enough."

Here's the tweet:

Cricket really can be played anywhere if you're creative enough.



This wonderful photo was sent in by this week's ICC Fan of the Week, Mubashir Jadoon from Chamnaka Village, Abbottabad ðð pic.twitter.com/qEazKHD44H — ICC (@ICC) September 30, 2018

The post, already retweeted more than two thousand times, prompted other fans to share their photos, showing cricket being played at the most unexpected of places like in the middle of a crop field.

In the past, ICC has picked beautiful pictures and videos as winners of from the many fan submissions.

Here are some:

What about this?? pic.twitter.com/YpRMch2lfT — ðµð° Umair Waqas Ahmed ð§ð« (@UmairMinhas922) September 30, 2018

This is how we play cricket in terai region of Nepal in the middle of crop field and the temp around 38 degree Celsius. pic.twitter.com/g3UOKIfuel — Suvash Gyawali (@suvash_gyawali) September 30, 2018

It is diffrent to play cricket matches at 5 am morning on sunday â¤â¤ ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/KqU9ZJ154n — ð®ð³ Vinay Thakur ð®ð³ (@ThakurVinay2611) September 30, 2018

The world can't keep their eyes off #AsiaCup2018 - these boys in Mirpur, Dhaka are the ICC Fans of the Week! ð§ð©



ð¸ - Saddam Hosen pic.twitter.com/zzDcONeXZu — ICC (@ICC) September 21, 2018

Last week, a Bangladeshi fan's submission, which perfectly captures the angst of watching a national team in action, was chosen as the top pick.

Bangladesh lost the Asia Cup final to India by three wickets with the winning run coming off the last ball of the match, via a leg bye.