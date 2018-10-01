In Pics: Cricket Can Be Played Anywhere, Says ICC And There's Proof Too

﻿
Last week, a Bangladeshi fan's submission, which perfectly captures the angst of watching a national team in action, was chosen as the top pick.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2018
Celebrating the spirit of cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) allows fans to share their photos and videos which capture the love of the game.

On Sunday, ICC shared one of the photos sent in by a Pakistani fan from Chamnaka Village, in Abbottabad, with a captain which reads "cricket really can be played anywhere if you're creative enough."

The post, already retweeted more than two thousand times, prompted other fans to share their photos, showing cricket being played at the most unexpected of places like in the middle of a crop field.

In the past, ICC has picked beautiful pictures and videos as winners of from the many fan submissions.

Last week, a Bangladeshi fan's submission, which perfectly captures the angst of watching a national team in action, was chosen as the top pick.

Bangladesh lost the Asia Cup final to India by three wickets with the winning run coming off the last ball of the match, via a leg bye.

