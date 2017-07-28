In Major Blow To Trump, US Senate Rejects Attempt To Repeal Obamacare

In a major blow to US President Donald Trump, the Senate rejected an attempt to repeal Obamacare by a 51-49 vote.

The Guardian reports that at least three Republicans, including Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski voted 'no'.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump cheered Senate Republicans ahead of voting on the Obamacare repeal bill.

"Go Republican Senators, Go! Get there after waiting for 7 years. Give America great healthcare!", he said in a tweet.

According to the Hill, Trump's support came right after the Senate Republicans unleashed their so-called skinny repeal bill, eliminating ObamaCare's individual mandate permanently and repealing the employer mandate for eight years.

The bill also aims at ending the Affordable Care Act's medical device tax for three years and gives states the liberty to alter their healthcare systems.

The so-called skinny bill is Republicans' best chance at keeping their seven-year push to overhaul the country's healthcare system alive, though some Republican senators have already indicated that they will not vote for the measure if the House Republicans don't give the guarantee of working out a more comprehensive healthcare bill in conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, a vote to simply repeal Obamacare failed to attract enough votes, with seven Republican senators voting against the measure.

"I'm not going to vote for a bill that is terrible policy and politics just to get something done," GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said at a press conference.

With ANI Inputs