In J&K, Pro-India Parties See Attempts To Dilute Article 35(A) As 'Anti-India'

As the date for the petitions filed before the Supreme Court against the Article 35(A) nears -- the hearing is after Diwali -- political activities in the state have intensified.

The row over the Article 35 (A) of the Constitution of India has given new lease of life to the regional parties, which were bereft of any issue following the large scale killings of civilian protesters by armed forces after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffer Wani on July 8, 2016.

In fact, the ruling People’s Democratic Party has alleged that its rivals the National Conference and the Congress were not fulfilling the role of the Opposition and were not holding public meetings, and thus leaving room open for the separatists.

Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti earlier this month met the Union home minister Rajnath Singh and later Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey her concern to the central government as the attorney general did not file any counter petition against the petitions filed against the Article 35(A).

With the Congress and the National Conference realising that the Article 35(A) has potential to galvanise public opinion in their favour, especially in the Valley and other regions of the state, they have filed separate petitions seeking they should be arrayed as parties in this case.

Separatist leaders, who are being frequently questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) these days, are at the unease fearing that the Article, if tinkered with, will have the potential to change demography of the state but at the same time some separatist leaders see it as "pro-India" issue.

“All pro-India politics in Jammu and Kashmir since 1947 has been about the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Sheikh Abdullah agreed for accession only when guaranteed the special status. If the Article goes whole pro-India polity, Kashmir would crumble down. Article 35 (A) is an essentially an issue for the survival of pro-India forces in Kashmir. It is an issue which they have to sort out”, says a separatist leader.

Political analyst like Riyaz Ahmad, who writes for largest circulating daily of the state, Greater Kashmir, says, pro-India politics especially regional parties like the National Conferencen and the Peoples Democratic Party will lose raison d'etre if the Article 35(A) goes.

That is why chief minister Mehbooba Mufti ahead of meeting PM Modi in New Delhi, on July 28 argued that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, despite being Muslim majority, decided to accede to India and they rejected two nation theory and Pakistan. She urged the central government to accommodate idea of Jammu and Kashmir within the ideal of India without bruising their identity.

And Mufti was the first to raise the red flag over the issue. She said there would be no one to “hoist tri-colour” in Jammu and Kashmir if Article 35(A) is tinkered with. On one hand, "we talk about resolving the Kashmir issue under the framework of the Constitution and on the other hand, we flog it. Who is doing it? Why are they doing it?” she said, referring to those who are filing petitions in the courts against the Article 35(A) and Article 370 that grantee special status to the state.

Mehbooba then went and said, "Let me be very clear. By doing this (challenging Article 35A), you are not targeting the separatists. Their (separatists) agenda is different and it is secessionist. But, you are weakening those powers which are Indian and trust India and participate in elections and who fight to live a life honorably in Jammu and Kashmir”.

NC's Omar Abdullah went further and invoked condemnations from the separatist Hurriyat Conference, when he said the Article 35(A) or Article 370 is not an issue for the separatists.

Abdullah chose Jammu make his point. On August 14, he was categorical when he said separatist leaders have no business talking about Article 35(A) as they don’t believe in Indian Constitution. In fact, Abdullah has done much campaigning in Jammu warning people that if the Article 35(A) is struck down it will adversely impact Jammu and Ladakh regions.

Abdullah, who held a series of public address in Jammu region on August 29, told a public gathering at Darhal in Rajouri that defending Constitution of India, to which Article 35(A) is integral part, can’t be anti-national. Abdullah asked how can fingers be raised against the National Conference for opposing the “clandestine moves of repealing Article 35(A), which is a constitutional guarantee to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for preserving their distinct identity and dignity, irrespective of religion or caste.”

Abdullah, however, accuses the PDP to be party with the BJP to erode special status of the state. “The BJP is working on a planned strategy drawn as back as the conception of the PDP in 2000. The pen and inkpot party (PDP) had been conceived to further the agenda of the RSS and the BJP,” he alleges.

What is Article 35(A) and why it is under challenge?

The Article 35 (A) is constitutional provision that empowers the J&K legislature to define “permanent residents” of the state. The Article was added to the Constitution through the ‘Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954’, issued under Article 370.

On November 17, 1956, J&K Constitution was adopted. It defined a permanent resident of the state a person who was a state subject on May 14, 1954, or who has been a resident of the state for 10 years, and has “lawfully acquired immovable property in the state”. The J&K Assembly can change the definition of Permanent Resident through a law passed by two-thirds majority.

Incidentally, the law of state subject was promulgated by the Dogra king Maharaja Hari Singh in 1927. The state subject law came into force following a strong campaign by Kashmiri Pandits who opposed Maharaja’s over hiring civil servants from Punjab as it squeezed their employment chances. The law provides special privileges to the state subjects in terms of acquiring land in the state, employment and scholarship.

In 2014, a petition was filed by a non-governmental organisation called ‘We the Citizens’ widely believed to be affiliated with the RSS arguing that the Article 35(A) is unconstitutional because it was added by a Presidential order, without the approval of the Parliament.

In 2015, West Pakistan Refugees filed a petition against the article on the grounds that it creates a ‘privileged’ class of permanent residents who are entitled to various rights. The West Pakistani Refugees are not entitled to vote in the assembly unlike PoK refugees who have full rights as that of State subjects.

Now two women, Dr Charu Wali Khanna and Seema Razadan’s petition is the latest which challenges the Article. Their petition says that the article promotes ‘gender bias and discrimination.” Khanna says she has ‘anecdotal proof’ that she is a state subject as her ancestors left Kashmir during the Afghan rule (1752-1819).

With the three petitions filed against the Article 35A and several rushing to file petition to support of the Article including the National Conference and the Congress, the separatists and Pakistan is keenly watching the development.

Senior separatist Syed Ali Geelani said the Article was very much concern of the Hurriyat Conference as it would impact final solution of Kashmir dispute in case the demography of the State is changed. In Pakistan, the Hurriyat Conference on August 28 held a conference “Indian Designs to Change Demography of Kashmir-Violation of UN Resolutions and International Law”.

In the seminar, former ambassador to India Abdul Basit said Pakistan should abandon its apologetic stance and move towards active diplomacy to revive the Kashmir issue at international forums. However, so far much talking about the issue is done by the pro-India parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Justice Hasnian Masoodi, former judge of J&K High Court says the Article 370 gives the President of the country power to extend constitutional provision to the state with concurrence of the state government or in consultation with the state with modifications and exceptions.

“The argument of petitioners is that the President may apply constitutional provisions with modifications and exceptions but he cannot apply a new provision, which is not part of the Constitution of India”, he says. He adds that since there are some laws applicable in the state that give special privileges to permanent residents and to save them from challenge on the grounds that they are discriminatory in character, Jammu and Kashmir has Article 35(A) in force.

“Controversy is that the President can modify with exceptions and modification constitutional provision to J&K but cannot create a new provision. But in terms of the Article 370 1 (d) the President has power to apply a constitutional provision to the state, of course, after the concurrence with the State government with exceptions and medication as the President by order may specify. The President was of the view that Article 35A falls within purview of the expression, exceptions and modification, that finds place in Article 370 1 (D). The 35A is valid and beyond challenge”, he says.

“We have to read Article 35 and 35A together as the Article 35 also deals with the same subject and Article 35A is in continuation with it. The petitioners err once they read Article 35A independent of Article 35. The Article 35A is not a new provision. In other words we can say the President has applied 35A with modification and exceptions and it is not new provision”, he argues.

However, if the Supreme Court strikes down the law it doesn’t mean the Permanent Resident law of the State will go. “But they will become vulnerable to challenge”, says Masoodi.

Naeem Akhtar is PDP-BJP government spokesman and tells Outlook that lies are being spread to create frenzy in the country about the Article 370 or Article 35 and its provisions. “Like, if a woman from J&K marries outside she loses property rights. It is a lie and it is being spread to mislead public opinion in the rest of the country. The factual position is settled by the court long ago and any woman who marries outside has property rights and they own property here. There are innumerable married woman who married outside J&K and own property in the State,” Akhtar says.

In fact, Abdullah recently told reporters in Jammu that his sisters, who are married outside the state, own property in Kashmir as much as he does.

Akhtar describes the argument that elites of Jammu Ladakh and Kashmir are buying property outside but they are debarring others to have same rights in J&K as “illiteracy of history.” He says there are places in North East and also in Himachal where State subject laws debar others to purchase land in these places.

“For Jammu and Kashmir, this is not a concession, because Jammu and Kashmir stood out and defied two nation theory when everybody including national leadership of India accepted the partition. We were never part of the discourse that led to partition and when it was forced on us we chose to go with India”, says Akhtar.

He says all three regions of the State, Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir, have distinct identity, which needed to be safeguarded. “It was like drop mingling in an ocean, we are just one percent population of India but with distinction of continental proportions. So there were apprehensions at that time, of which constitutional makers of J&K and the country took note of and provided certain safeguards. Unfortunately, one by one those safeguards were dismantled and we are left with this one, that is a sense identity and it is part of the constitution”, Akhtar tells Outlook.

“So it is good for secular image of the country to let one State survive and flourish with a distinct cultural religious climatic architecture. This in fact adds value of India as diverse and secular. I personally see attempts to dilute this as an anti-India”, says Akhtar.