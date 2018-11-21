In J&K, NC, PDP, Congress Explore Options To Form Govt

A day after People’s Democratic Party co-founder and MP Muzaffar Hussain Baig warned that Jammu and Kashmir would trifurcate if PDP, National Conference and Congress stitch up an alliance to form a government in the state, all three parties are working together towards a structured dialogue for an alliance.

Though National Conference slammed Baig’s remarks, the party said it cannot rule out that talks were on between “like-minded parties”.

“I find Mr. Baig’s remarks hilarious and lacking in logic and argument. Our party represents Jammu and Kashmir; so does Congress and other parties. Baig is trying to play communal politics and is creating specter of trifurcation,” senior NC leader Nasir Aslam Wani told Outlook.

Wani said talks were on between “like-minded parties” to take Jammu and Kashmir out from the quagmire. “But structured discussions have not taken place yet.”

“We have been arguing that India and Pakistan should talk. We have been arguing that the government should talk to the separatists. If three mainstream regional parties are talking to each other, what is the harm in it,” Wani said amid speculations that the three parties have reached consensus to stake claim to form government.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad confirmed that talks were on but said “it is not at the stage of government formation yet”. “We were discussing why not come together and form a government. But talks are on as a suggestion,” news agency ANI quoted Azad as saying.

Hum parties ka yeh kehna tha ki kyu na hum ikatthe ho jaye aur sarkar banaye. Abhi vo stage sarkar banne wali nahi hai,ek sujhaav ke taur par baatcheet abhi chal rahi hai: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress on potential Congress-PDP-NC alliance pic.twitter.com/QqahukNrXp — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is in suspended animation since June this year after the break-up of the PDP-BJP government and there have been talks of government formation since then.

One of the alternatives being presented for government formation is a third front led by Peoples Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone, with rebel PDP legislators and the BJP. Another choice is an alliance between the PDP-NC and the Congress.

The PDP has 28 MLAs, NC 15 and the Congress 12. Peoples Conference has two MLAs, BJP 25 and Lone needs dissidents from the NC, PDP and Congress to reach majority mark of 44. Four legislators from the PDP have already joined Lone’s party.

Baig is the latest from the PDP who intends to join the Peoples Conference. “I will seriously consider joining the third front. Peoples Conference is like home to me and Sajad Lone is like a son. If Sajad is interested in the third front, he should be encouraged,” Baig said.

Two months ago, senior PDP leader Altaf Bukhari was the first to suggest government formation between the NC, PDP and Congress. NC leadership had sought direct proposal from the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

In his press conference on Tuesday, Baig said the PDP-BJP alliance was a failure as there was no cohesiveness between the two partners.

He also described the formation of any alliance between the PDP, National Conference and the Congress as dangerous and said it would trifurcate Jammu and Kashmir as people of Jammu and Ladakh will not accept it.