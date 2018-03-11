In Jhansi's Govt-Run Hospital, Man's Severed Leg Used As His Pillow

In a government-run hospital in Jhansi, a road accident victim's severed leg was allegedly used as a pillow to prop him up in the emergency ward.

The incident is of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, where the victim claimed that the hospital staff put his amputated leg under his head in order to help him.

After the case came to light, Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College principal Sadhna Kaushik assured strict action against those who are found guilty.

Advertisement opens in new window

"He was given immediate medical aid. The doctor looked for something to raise his head. Patient's attendant used the leg for the same. We've set up a committee. Strict action will be taken if our staff is found to be at fault," she added.

She also informed that a four-member committee was constituted to find out as to who put the severed leg under the patient's head.

Later the Principal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College Sadhna Kaushik informed that a senior resident orthopedic doctor, an EMO nurse in-charge and one other person was suspended in the concerned matter.

A departmental proceeding has also been initiated against consultant on-call doctor in the matter.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that state government will take action in the concerned matter only when he will get proper information about the incident.

The victim, was the cleaner of a school bus his leg in the accident and was sent to the Jhansi medical college after preliminary treatment at a local health centre.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors amputated his leg to prevent the infection from spreading. (ANI)