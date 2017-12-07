'In IT There Is No Security', Pune Techie Leaves Suicide Note Before Jumping Off Building

A 25-year-old techie has committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a building in Pune. He left a suicide note behind saying there is no job security in IT industry.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Gopikrishna Durgaprasad, a resident of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, had joined an IT company 3 days ago in Pune before working in Delhi and Hyderabad.

The suicide note read, "In IT there is no job security. I am worried a lot about my family".

Speaking to the newspaper, Assistant police inspector Dilip Jaisingkar said, “He had started working for Pitney Bowes company on July 9 and the company had made arrangements for him at the hotel. Around 1.40 am on Wednesday, he jumped from the balcony of his sixth floor room. Two on-duty security guards heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot. They informed the hotel manager, who in turn informed us. We called the ambulance and he was rushed to the hospital. He was declared dead before arrival.”

He inflicted 25 cuts on his left wrist with a knife before jumping from the building, says a report by Hindustan Times.

Durgaprasad's body was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem and later shifted to Andhra Pradesh. He is survived by parents and a sister.

Recently, there were multiple reports of IT industries laying off thousands of employees and that the process may continue for few more years.

According to executive search firm Head Hunters India, the job cuts in IT sector will be between 1.75 lakh and 2 lakh annually for next three years due to under-preparedness in adapting to newer technologies.

A report submitted by McKinsey & Company at the Nasscom India Leadership Forum said, nearly half of the workforce in the IT services firms will be "irrelevant" over the next 3-4 years.

IT companies have been one of the largest recruiters in the country. However, they have warned that increasing automation of processes would lead to reduction in hiring in coming years.

(With PTI inputs)