In His Maiden Foreign Visit, Yogi Adityanath To Deliver 'Peace Talk' In Myanmar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit the neighbouring country Myanmar from August 5-7 to attend a conference on International Peace and Environmental Protection.

This would be the UP CM's maiden forein trip after his party's landslide victory in March this year.

The two day conference organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation will also witness a discourse on "Dialogue for Peace, Harmony and Security- A Global Initiative for Conflict Avoidance and Environment Consciousness" at the Sitagu International Buddhist Academy (SIBA) in Yangon where Adityanath will be joining other dignitaries on the dais, reported The Indian Express.

The Vivekananda International Foundation is an Indian public policy think-tank affiliated to the Vivekananda Kendra, which is in turn a charitable organisation affiliated to the Hindu nationalist organisation RSS.