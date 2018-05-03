National Awards: Recipients May Skip Ceremony As President Decides to Honour Only 11 Out Of 140 Awardees

For the first time in 65 years, the President of India has decided to present the National Award to only 11 out of 140 recipients, a move that has not gone down well with the awardees. More than 70 winners have said they would skip the ceremony.

Awardees have written a letter addressed to the Directorate of Film Festival, Office of the President of India and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to express their disappointment. They said they were disheartened and "felt dejected rather than honoured" on being informed at the last minute that the president will present only 11 awards.

"It feels like a breach of trust when an institution/ceremony that abides by extreme protocol fails to inform us of such a vital aspect of the ceremony with a prior notice. It seems unfortunate that 65 years of tradition are being overturned in a jiffy," the letter read.

The artistes said they discussed the matter with Irani last evening and were promised a reply.

"In the circumstances of not receiving a response for our grievance we are left with no option but to be absent for the ceremony. We do not intend to boycott the award but are not attending the ceremony to convey our discontent and are awaiting a more just solution," they said in the letter.

The signatories include noted singer K J Yesudas, named this year's best playback singer, Bengali filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly, whose film "Nagarkirtan" has been named the best Bengali film and best supporting actor winner Fahadh Faasil.

In the dress rehearsal for the 65th National Awards on Wednesday, awardees were told of the last-minute development. President Kovind has allotted only one hour for the ceremony and will present the award to 11 of the recipients. He will hold a photo-op with the awardees in groups of 45.

After reports emerged that President Kovind will be giving away only 11 awards. National Award winning Marathi film director Prakash Oak says, ' We feel insulted, 75 awardees are threatening to boycott the award ceremony today.' pic.twitter.com/GJTOwcAqVr — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2018

I&B minister Smriti Irani, Minister of State, I&B Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, will present the award to the rest.

The function, being held at Vigyan Bhavan, will be organised in two phases this year, the Press Information Bureau said. The first set of awards will be conferred by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani and the Minister of State Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from 4 pm. The second set will be presented by the president from 5.30 pm.

The decision is being seen as unprecedented, as National Awards has always been given by the President to all awardees.

Awardees question the last minute development, considering the letter and invite sent to them by the government had clearly mentioned that they will be presented with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

"Selecting 11 of the awardees is discriminatory. Of course, the celebrities will receive it from the President, what about the rest of us. Why discriminate against us. This is in violation of the convention followed for 64 years, since the first National Awards were held," one of the awardees told Outlook.

Expressing "surprise" at the "11th hour questions", Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement that the president attends all award functions for a maximum one hour and this was conveyed to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

"President attends all award functions and convocations for a maximum of one hour. This has been the protocol since he took office. It was conveyed to Information and Broadcasting Ministry several weeks ago and the ministry knew this all along. Rashtrapati Bhavan is surprised by the 11th hour questions that have been raised," said Ashok Malik, press secretary to the president.

After the dress rehearsal yesterday, I&B minister Smriti Irani tried to pacify the awardees, saying she will cut down the time for her speech so that more awardees can receive the award from the President, but that hasn't proved to be reassuring.

Winners feel they have been cheated, and demand the President present the award to all, as has been the convention, or to none.

(Inputs from PTI)