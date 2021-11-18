In A Tribute To The Maestro, 'Chorri' Is Set To Be Screened By Prime Video At International Film Festival of India

Amazon Prime Video has announced that it will stream the Satyajit Ray Classics at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the country's showpiece cinema event, which opens in Panjim on November 20.

Satyajit Ray's films will be streamed from November 20 to November 28 , that is, throughout the duration of the festival, as a tribute to the maestro on the centenary year of his birth. Lined up for Prime Video viewers are these Ray films that span across multiple genres and reflect the multiple storylines that the auteur worked upon: 'Abhijan', 'Aparajito', 'Ashani Sanket', 'Charulata', 'Chiriakhana', 'Hirak Rajar Deshe', 'Jalsaghar', 'Pather Panchali', 'Seemabaddha', 'Sonar Kella' and 'Shatranj Ke Khilari'.

Prime Video has also lined up an exclusive world premiere of 'Chhorii', which is being screened at the festival, along with two star-studded masterclasses led by the creators and cast of 'The Family Man' (November 21) and the Shoojit Sircar directorial 'Sardar Udham' (November 23).The 'Family Man' masterclass will focus on what goes into designing a character like Shrikant Tiwari, played oh-so brilliantly by Manoj Bajpayee. It will be conducted by the creators and cast of the show, including the show's producers Raj and DK, Bajpayee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video. Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri will conduct the 'Sardar Udham' masterclass, where they will go into the journey of the story and the making of the "cinematic success".

The 'Chhorii' premiere has been scheduled for November 25. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a remake of his Marathi film 'Lapachhapi', and stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay and Yaaneea Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

With PTI Inputs