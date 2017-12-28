In A Slip Of Tongue, Mehbooba's Brother Takes Oath As Minister In The Name Of 'Dog'

The moment Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother, Tassaduq Mufti took oath as a Minister, he started trending on social media in restive Jammu and Kashmir state.

During the oath ceremony in Jammu today, his slip that he swore in the name of dog instead of God broke the internet here. The Mufti scion was quick to rectify and said he swore by God but it couldn’t stop trolls.

Advertisement opens in new window

"I Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, swear in the name of DOG"?!?!?? Befitting start! God help the departments his sister will gift to him. God help J&K!.” tweeted Junaid Azim Mattu, opposition National Conference (NC) spokesman said.

"I Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, swear in the name of DOG"?!?!??



Befitting start! God help the departments his sister will gift to him. God help J&K! pic.twitter.com/qoDcwY31n7 — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) December 28, 2017

“I have been always saying Tasaduq Mufti loves his dog more than anyone else. he mistakenly swore in the name of dog as new J&K Minister”, wrote a local journalist on Facebook.

Meanwhile, National Conference said the PDP was guided by a singular goal of empowering a single family while lording over the complete ruination of the State and its resources. The party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said the inclusion of the CM’s brother into the State Cabinet was a cruel joke with the people of the State who continue to suffer with each passing day due to the political and administrative failures of the PDP-BJP Government led by Mehbooba Mufti.

Advertisement opens in new window <script language="javascript" src="https://adnet.affinity.com/addyn/3.0/5359.1/4742264/0/170/ADTECH;loc=700;target=_blank;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group];rdclick="></script><noscript><a href="https://adnet.affinity.com/adlink/3.0/5359.1/4742264/0/170/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="https://adnet.affinity.com/adserv/3.0/5359.1/4742264/0/170/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="300" height="250"></a></noscript>

“Ever since its inception PDP has been guided by the singular goal of seeking political power while being bereft of any ideological convictions. This party bartered its mandate and sold its conscience to the BJP in 2015 only to secure the Chief Minister’s chair for late Mufti Sahab (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed), followed by Mehbooba Mufti. PDP has carried on this trend of deceit for self-seeking ambitions by elevating a practically unknown entity to the State Cabinet after the gentleman, facing imminent defeat, literally ran away from the Anantnag parliamentary elections and then went on to seek a place of extra-constitutional power in the Civil Secretariat as the appointed head of the CM’s Grievance Cell”, Wani said

He said his history of jumping from one opportunity to another spoke about his priorities and mindset. “He ran away from the Anantnag Election and now he has run away from the CM’s Grievance Cell after his stentorian rhetoric and theatrics. He has spent the last year or more developing a coterie of young businessmen and together with them interfered in the transfer processes of the Government at the highest levels. In his elevation, the same coterie of young businessmen are being empowered with unbridled powers to wreak havoc with administrative neutrality while being granted a backdoor access to the resources of the State”, Wani added.

Advertisement opens in new window

Along with Tassaduq, MLA Javaid Mustafa Mir, who represents Chadoora assembly constituency in Budgam district also took oath . The government has so far not announced portfolios of the two Ministers.

By profession a cinematographer, Tassaduq Mufti joined PDP on this year. On the Governor NN Vohra nominated him as a member of the state legislative council to fill up a vacancy created by the resignation of Vikramaditya Singh, grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh, who, on , resigned from the basic membership of the PDP.