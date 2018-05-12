In A First, PDP Asks Separatist Leaders To Join All Party Delegation To Demand Ceasefire In Kashmir

Unfazed by the state Bharatiya Janata Party’s rejection of the recent unilateral ceasefire proposal of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in view of Ramzan and the Amarnath Yatra, the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday went a step ahead and called upon three top separatist leaders to show willingness for joining the all party delegation proposed to be sent to Delhi for a dialogue.

“The idea is to stop the bloodshed in Kashmir, and then they can pursue their politics and we will ours,” Naeem Akhtar, a senior PDP leader and the cabinet minister said.

He said his party was constantly talking about an initiative like that of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for having a dialogue with Pakistan.

The separatist leaders, Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, who have formed an alliance called Joint Resistance Forum (JRF), has not responded to the offer so far.

“But we must understand at that time there was someone in Pakistan to reciprocate it. That is how the peace process worked. Here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a lead but Pakistan didn’t respond. It is time for them (Pakistan) to understand the problems of Kashmir,” Akhtar said.

“In 2003, the advantage was that both the countries heard to the voices of peace and reconciliation from Kashmir. Unless that happens, it would be only half an attempt,” he said.

He added that the crisis of Kashmir has the possibility of even spilling over, and to contain it everybody has to contribute including the separatists, as they are also issuing statements showing concern about the situation in the Valley.

Akhtar said the proposal about the unilateral ceasefire was in the public domain and the party welcomes statements on the issue from people of all shades and political ideologies.

“Let separatists join the all party delegation to be sent to Delhi for a dialogue on the ceasefire, and Pakistan must also respond to the ceasefire proposal keeping in view the feelings of Kashmiris,” he said.

On Wednesday, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti after chairing a four-hour long all party meeting, which was convened to discuss the present situation in the Kashmir Valley, had appealed to “all shades of opinion in joining in the mission to get the state out of violence and bloodshed.”

Later, speaking to reporters, she said: "Everyone agreed that we should appeal to the Centre to consider a ceasefire like the unilateral ceasefire in Vajpayee's time in Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra.”

The state BJP, however, rejected any such proposal, saying that the war against militancy has entered into the last phase.

“The times of Vajpayee were different. The situation on the border was different that time. The present situation is different,” BJP spokespersons had said.