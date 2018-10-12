In A First, Goa CM Manohar Parrikar To Hold Cabinet Meeting At Delhi's AIIMS

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who continues to undergo treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, will hold a crucial Cabinet meet at the medical facility on Friday.

During the meeting at the AIIMS intensive care unit, Parrikar is expected to announce the allocation of additional portfolios, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on condition of anonymity.

State leaders and senior bureaucrats will be present on the occasion.

Public Works Department Minister Sudin Dhavalikar told IANS: "I do not know exactly who all have been called, but I have been informed by the CM's office on phone to attend the meeting. Several other Ministers will also be present."

The Congress in Goa has already slammed Friday's proposed meeting, claiming it was an insult to the people of Goa.

"By calling a Cabinet meeting at AIIMS, where Parrikar is admitted, and flying Ministers and bureaucrats to Delhi, the BJP-led coalition government is humiliating the people of Goa," state Congress spokesperson Akbar Mulla said.

Parrikar was admitted in the AIIMS last month as he is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer.

The former Defence Minister has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and now Delhi for the last seven months, even as the Opposition has slammed Parrikar for neglecting administrative responsibilities on account of his illness, while also demanding his resignation.

