Improperly Parked Vehicles A Cause Of Pollution In Delhi

Soon after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gases preponed the availability of BS-VI fuel in the capital, the Supreme Court of India has green flagged yet another project to curb life-threatening levels of air pollution in the capital.

Formulated by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), the plan contains various different measures to control pollution in a time-bound manner.

Starting off, from February onwards, a huge fine (10 times the parking fee) will be imposed on vehicles not parked at designated spots in Delhi. Vehicles of regular offenders could also be impounded. These improperly parked vehicles result in traffic jams that in turn increase air pollution. Adding to this, the SC, as per the plan, has also asked concerned authorities to further facilitate public transport services in the Delhi NCR region by adding extra coaches (486 more) to metro rails and increasing the number of city buses (10,000 by 2018 end) in operation. The Court has also asked the Environment Ministry to come up with an action plan to curb pollution for Delhi-NCR region within two weeks. Finally, EPCA's plan also states installation of pollution monitoring stations in the NCR region to keep a check on air pollution.

Reportedly, SIAM made a statement saying, “We are not making a toy, the timeline has been shifted so many times. First, it was 2025, now 2020. We need more time." It remains to be seen if there was a suggestion by the honourable Court to prepone the decision of launching BS-VI cars in the capital city.

