Imposition Of Governor's Rule In J&K Won't Impact Military Operations: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir following the collapse of the PDP-BJP government will not impact the ongoing military operations in the state, army chief Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday.

General Rawat's response came after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the imposition of Governor's Rule in the state with immediate effect earlier in the day.

He told ANI, "We only stopped our operations during Ramzan. But, we saw what happened. The imposing of Governor's Rule will not affect our operations. Our operations will go on like they used to. We don't face any political interference."

Operations in the Valley would continue as earlier, Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

"Operations were being carried out earlier as well. Then we saw a phase of suspension of operations because we wanted people to get a chance to offer their prayers during Ramzan without any kind of problem. Despite that, terrorists continued with their activity, which is why the suspension of operations was cancelled," he said.

Action that was being taken earlier would continue, Rawat asserted.

Referring to the imposition of Governor's rule in the state after the BJP pulled out of its alliance with the PDP, he said, "We don't think there will be any impact. We don't have an kind of political interference."

There has, he said, never been any kind of restriction on the force on how it should conduct its work, adding that the security forces have very strict rules of engagement and "take action" in accordance with them.

The ceasefire announced by the Centre for the month of Ramzan was revoked on Sunday. Aurangzeb, an Army jawan, was killed by miltants and journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead two days ahead of Eid.

After receiving President Kovind's approval, state governor N.N. Vohra on Wednesday issued the Proclamation to impose Governor's Rule under section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Governor's Rule was necessitated after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) exit from its alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the state on Tuesday.

