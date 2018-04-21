Impeachment Motion Against CJI Could Have Been Avoided: Ashwini Kumar

Congress leader and former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar opposed his party's decision of moving an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and said that the move could have been avoided.

He added that if he would have been a Member of Parliament and had been given the paper to sign, he would not have done it.

"I would not like to get into the merits of the controversy, I am on a larger principle and the larger principle is that impeachment is the extreme remedy and that to against the chief justice, which is an unprecedented move," Kumar said.

On Friday, the opposition parties led by Congress moved the impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha seeking the removal of CJI Misra under Article 217 read with article 124 (4) of the Constitution of India. The motion was signed by 64 sitting members of the House.

As per Article 124 (4), "A Judge of the Supreme Court shall not be removed from his office except by an order of the President passed after an address by each House of Parliament supported by a majority of the total membership of that House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting has been presented to the President in the same session for such removal on the ground of proved misbehaviour or incapacity."

