IMD Warns As Cyclone Gulab's Landfall Process Begins

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said said on Sunday evening that the landfall process of cyclone Gulab has started and it is like to persist for about three hours.

The system is anticipated to hit the landmass between Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha.

“As per the latest meteorological observations, the cloud bands have touched the coastal regions and thus the landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha,” the IMD said in a statement.

During the landfall, the wind speed of the cyclone is about 90 kmph, an official said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and assured him of all support from the Centre to face the challenges posed by the cyclone.

