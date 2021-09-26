Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

IMD Warns As Cyclone Gulab's Landfall Process Begins

'As per the latest meteorological observations, the cloud bands have touched the coastal regions and thus the landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha,' the IMD said in a statement.

IMD Warns As Cyclone Gulab's Landfall Process Begins
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

IMD Warns As Cyclone Gulab's Landfall Process Begins
outlookindia.com
2021-09-26T18:55:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 6:55 pm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said said on Sunday evening that the landfall process of cyclone Gulab has started and it is like to persist for about three hours.

The system is anticipated to hit the landmass between Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha.

“As per the latest meteorological observations, the cloud bands have touched the coastal regions and thus the landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha,” the IMD said in a statement.

During the landfall, the wind speed of the cyclone is about 90 kmph, an official said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and assured him of all support from the Centre to face the challenges posed by the cyclone.

(With PTI Inputs)

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bhubaneshwar Cyclone Gulab Odisha India Meteorological Department (IMD) Cyclone Landfall National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

India Suffering Due To Colonial Era Laws From Last 70 Years, It Needs A Relook: SC Judge

India Suffering Due To Colonial Era Laws From Last 70 Years, It Needs A Relook: SC Judge

Cyclone Gulab: PM Modi Assures Support To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Amazon Akin To East India Company: RSS Linked Weekly

‘BJP Limited To Rhetoric Only, Will Defeat It Across India’: Mamata

Punjab CM Hands Over Appointment Letters To Kin Of 2 Deceased Farmers In Ongoing Farmer Protests

2 LeT Militants Behind Killing Of BJP leader And His Family Killed In J&K Encounter: Police

Strongly Recommend 50% Reservation In Judiciary For Women Lawyers: CJI

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IAF Conducts Air Show At Dal Lake In Srinagar

IAF Conducts Air Show At Dal Lake In Srinagar

Durga Puja Preparations 2021

Durga Puja Preparations 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from India

Congress Extends Support To ‘Bharat Bandh’ Called By Farmers Against Centre's Farm Laws

Congress Extends Support To ‘Bharat Bandh’ Called By Farmers Against Centre's Farm Laws

IAF Air Show After 14 years In Kashmir Leaves Audiences Spellbound

IAF Air Show After 14 years In Kashmir Leaves Audiences Spellbound

Police Arrest Ex-JeM Militant In J&K's Kishtwar After Chasing For 20 Years

Police Arrest Ex-JeM Militant In J&K's Kishtwar After Chasing For 20 Years

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

Read More from Outlook

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

Harish Manav / Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Rana Gurjit Singh sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

Bharat Singh / The number of votes of backward and SC/ST fraternities in the state is very high and that is the primary reason why BJP is giving preference to them anddesignating them on ministerial posts.

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

PTI / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.

Advertisement