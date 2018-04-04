IIT Kharagpur Happy To See It Ranked In Top Five Categories In NIRF 2018

IIT Kharagpur Director Partha Pratim Chakrabarti has said it is great to see the institution figuring in the top list in all five categories in NIRF 2018 ranking.

Chakrabarti said in an official Facebook post, "IIT Kharagpur is the only Institute to be ranked in the top list in all 5 categories for which it was considered.

"Overall (5), Engineering (4), Management (7), Architecture (1), Law (4). This shows our unique strength as an overall Institution in the strong competition from specialised Institutes like IIMs, SPAs, NLUs and metro based IITs," the director said.

He said it remained great to see IIT KGP topped in Architecture in spite of Schools of Planning and Architecture and the National Law Universities.

There was a need to improve in each stream and maintain the position in architecture. The teacher-student ratio was expected to be fixed by next year.

The Jadavpur University ranked 13 in the overall ranking category and six among universities category, JU Vice-chancellor Prof Suranjan Das said.

"While we are happy that JU's record in research and academics has been acknowledged, I think we missed a few points on the two issues of public perception and paving more amenities for the differently-abled," he said.

Das said public perception needed to be changed about the JU as students' agitation had not impeded the academic activities of the institution and there were institutions like the JNU which also witnessed such agitations. With regard to the facilities for differently abled more features should be added and the matter would be raised in the next meeting.

However, he said, the old building of the JU came in the way to have more facilities for the physically disadvantaged as compared to modern buildings of new institutions which could incorporate such features more easily.

Das believed in comparison with central universities, state-run universities like JU were faced with more fund crunch and said UGC should look into the issue.

The Vice-chancellor of the Calcutta University Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee said, "having a rich past and track record of high academic standard including scientific research country-wide, CU, which has got 14 ranking among universities, will strive to reach higher rank in the next year."

The third edition of the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the HRD ministry of colleges, institutions and universities was released yesterday.