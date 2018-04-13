The Website
﻿
13 April 2018

IIT Delhi Student Commits Suicide In Hostel Room

A 21-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Friday morning.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI FILE
outlookindia.com
2018-04-13T15:07:17+0530

 A 21-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Friday morning.

The student, identified as Gopal Maloo, son of Samat Maloo, was pursuing Masters of Science (Chemistry) and was in his first year.

He lived in the Nilgiri boys hostel in Delhi but was a resident of Hoogli in West Bengal.

The reason for suicide is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the deceased had attempted suicide earlier on April 10, 2018, by consuming sleeping pills but failed. He was then admitted to Safdarjung hospital and was later discharged. After this attempt, his brother, Bachoo ram, stayed with him and counseled him.

Earlier in March, a student of IIT-Roorkee also committed suicide in his hostel room by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. 

ANI

