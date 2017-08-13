IIIT Hyderabad BTech Graduates Offered Annual Salary Package Ranging Between Rs 13.4 And Rs 18.88 Lakh

The BTech graduates of the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad) received salary offers ranging between Rs 13.4 and Rs 18.8 lakh per annum.

Besides, the graduates of the masters programmes in IT got average salary offers between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 17.7 lakh per annum, the institute said today in a statement.

As many as 116 companies registered for conducting placements and 100 per cent of the students secured jobs, it said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"IIIT-Hyderabad yet again secured 100 per cent placement. Our graduates from the masters programmes in IT received job offers from leading companies with average salaries for various programmes ranging between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 17.7 lakh per annum," the institute said.

"The BTech graduates received job offers with average salaries for various programmes ranging between Rs 13.4 lakh and Rs 18.8 lakh per annum. Our students are among the most sought after by the technology and product industry," it claimed.

IIIT-Hyderabad yesterday held its 16th convocation ceremony where 473 students graduated, with a record number of 84 research students, including 16 PhDs, said the statement.

G V Prasad, the CEO of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, was the chief guest at the occasion.

Prof Raj Reddy, the chairman of the governing council of IIIT-Hyderabad, presided over the convocation ceremony.