29 May 2018 Last Updated at 11:21 am Business

IGL Announces Hike In CNG Prices In Delhi-NCR

There will be an increase of Rs 1.36 per kg in the consumer price of CNG in Delhi and Rs 1.55 per kg in the consumer price of CNG in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image-PTI
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Monday announced an increase in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi and nearby areas, comprising Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad from midnight to offset the impact on its input costs as a result of recent appreciation of dollar and revision in proportions of domestic gas allocation.

The new consumer price of Rs. 41.97 per kg in Delhi and Rs 48.60 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective from midnight of 28th/29th May 2018.

IGL will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.30 am to 5.30 am at select outlets. Thus, the consumer price of CNG would be Rs. 40.47 per kg in Delhi and Rs 47.10 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad during 12.30 am to 5.30 am at the select CNG stations across the region. The price of PNG in these cities remains unaffected.

This hike comes as a result of the steep appreciation of the dollar as compared to rupee since the last CNG price revision.

However, this increase would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles. For autos, the increase would be 4 paise per km, for taxi it would be 7 paise per km and in case of buses, the increase would be nearly 40 paise per km.

(ANI)

