If Rajinikanth Comes To Politics, I will Join Hands, Says Kamal Haasan

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has once again given a hint at joining politics, saying if megastar Rajinikanth comes to politics, he will join hands with him.

"Give me a signal. If Rajinikanth comes to politics we can talk, won't I join him? Though we are rivals in our industry, we consult for key issues," Haasan said in Chennai on Friday evening while addressing chosen video recorded questions by The Hindu Tamil daily, reported NDTV.

The actor had earlier this week confirmed that he was considering launching his own political party.

"Am I coming to politics to acquire property for my grand child? I'd raise issues in every platform. I'm sure about it," he said, the report adds.

Haasan also said he had already arrived in politics and to ask whether he would enter politics or not was irrelevant.

“You should not have asked the question after listening to me discussing politics on the dais (Yaathum Tamizhe, organised by The Hindu Tamil) since 6 pm. Have we spared anyone?” he said in response to a question from a reader, The Hindu reported.

In a tweet, the actor took potshots at elected representatives, saying that they should also be covered under the "no work no pay" formula, according to PTI.

The actor's comments came in the wake of a section of government employees and teachers striking work, with the Madras High Court pulling up the teachers for doing so.

"No work no pay only for Govt. Employees?. How about horse trading politicians languishing in resorts?," the actor said in a tweet without naming anyone.

The 'resort' remark was apparently a reference to a section of the ruling AIADMK MLAs owing allegiance to 'sacked' leader TTV Dhinakran shifting resorts.

Following the revolt of 19 party MLAs against chief minister K Palaniswami, they were all initially accommodated at a resort in Puducherry. They later shifted to a resort in Coorg in Karnataka and are since staying there.

One of them shifted camps to support Palaniswami later.

Incidentally, AIADMK MLAs were earlier lodged at a resort at nearby Kuvathur in February, following a split in the party when then rebel leader O Panneerselvam revolted against party chief V K Sasikala.

The MLAs were accommodated at the resort ahead of the crucial February 18 trust vote of the incumbent Palaniswami government. Panneerselvam had, however, merged his faction with the one led by Palaniswami last month.

Recently, Haasan was in the news when he said his choice of colour is not saffron when he was asked about joining the Left.

"My colour is obviously seen over the 40 years I have been working in cinema, definitely it's not saffron," Haasan said after his meeting with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.