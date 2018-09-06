If Pakistan Stops Terrorism, India Will Act Like Neeraj Chopra: Gen Rawat

Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday that India will have no hesitation in extending its hand of friendship if Pakistan stops cross border terrorism.
Responding to a question on how Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra displayed sportsman spirit when he bowed his head and shook hands with Pakistan's bronze medallist Arshad Nadeem during the medal distribution ceremony at the recently-concluded Asian Games in Indonesia, Rawat reiterated India's position by asking Pakistan to stop sponsoring terror from across the border.
"Let Pakistan take the initiative first by stopping cross border terror. If they manage to stop terrorism from their side, we will act like Neeraj Chopra," Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony for the Army athletes here.
The 20-year-old Chopra, who clinched the gold in the men's javelin throw event at the Asiad, won millions of hearts when he bowed his head and shook hands with Arshad, to which the bronze medallist Pakistani reciprocated promptly in kind.
On being asked about the current situation in the Kashmir valley, since the implementation of President's rule in the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir, Rawat was optimistic that the situation will improve.
"I can say this with conviction that their families have realised that terrorism isn't the best way forward. The mothers want their sons to return to the right track and if the trend continues, I am sure we can find a way for peace to return in the valley," he said.
(IANS)
