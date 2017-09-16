IEDs Expert Zeenat-ul-Islam Becomes New Commander Of Laskhar-e-Taiba

Zeenat-ul-Islam alias Alqama has been chosen Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT)’s new commander after the death of Abu Ismail, the mastermind behind the July 10 Amarnath attack.

According to India Today, Islam is the first local face to head Lashkar operations in Kashmir. He hails from Sugan Zanipura in Shopian in South Kashmir.

Ismail, a Pakistani terrorist was elevated to the post after the killing of Abu Dujana, another Pakistani terrorist and Lashkar commander who was gunned by the security forces in the valley.

According to the report, the 28-year-old Islam was recruited in November 2015, and is considered an expert with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Islam was arrested for the first time in 2008 and was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for being a member of Al-Badr. He was working as a ground worker for Al-Badr members, supplying them food and other things.

According to India Today, he was released in 2011 after which he worked with his father for a while before joining LeT. His father is an Imam (muezzin) in the local mosque.

Currently, Islam is one of the five most wanted terrorists by the security forces in the Valley.

Two militants, LeT commander Ismail and his associate Abu Qasim, were killed in Aribagh area of Nowgam on the outskirts of the city in Srinagar on Thursday.

Ismail, the mastermind of the July 10 attack on a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims which left eight yatris dead, and Qasim were killed by forces in a brief gunfight on Thursday.

