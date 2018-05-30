The Website
30 May 2018 Last Updated at 4:47 pm Business National

ICICI Bank To Hold 'Independent' Probe Into Allegations Against CEO Chanda Kochhar

Without detailing the allegations, the bank in a regulatory filing said the inquiry will be headed by an independent and credible person.
PTI File Photo
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it instituted an independent inquiry into the allegations levelled by anonymous whistle-blower against MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar.

Without detailing the allegations, the bank in a regulatory filing said the inquiry will be headed by an independent and credible person.

"The scope of inquiry would be comprehensive and include all relevant matters arising out of and in the course of examination of the facts and wherever warranted, use of forensics/e-mail reviews and recordal of statements of relevant personnel etc," the filing said.

The allegations are related to 'conflict of interest' over a time and 'quid pro quo' in course of Kochhar's work in dealing with certain borrowers.

(PTI)

